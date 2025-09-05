Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $171,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,956.40. This trade represents a 20.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%.The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 66.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.