Comerica Bank Has $1.18 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Global View Capital Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 350,832 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,750 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

