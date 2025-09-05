Comerica Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $623,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,726.96. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $5,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,030,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,288,289.66. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $7,617,005. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

