Comerica Bank Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

