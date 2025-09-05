Comerica Bank Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Hillenbrand Inc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $598.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

