Comerica Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 595,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 43,389.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 29,230.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 209,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 208,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $11,502,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Atkore Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

