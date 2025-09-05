Comerica Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $137,093.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,269.94. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $669,220.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,565.75. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,067. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.