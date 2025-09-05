Comerica Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,134,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 49,502.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 373,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

