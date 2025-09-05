Comerica Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHX stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

