Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

