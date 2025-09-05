Comerica Bank Lowers Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

