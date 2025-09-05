Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.00%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.