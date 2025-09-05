Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $17,740,945.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,992,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,976,357.16. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

