Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.