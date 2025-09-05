Comerica Bank Purchases 248 Shares of Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,475,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,911,000 after purchasing an additional 217,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at $31,497,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.50 per share, with a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,084. This represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,994.94. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $83.00 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $104.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

