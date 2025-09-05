Comerica Bank Purchases 4,357 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 964.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,912 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,245,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 17.3%

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.