Comerica Bank Purchases 5,893 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 127.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 63.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $159,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $509,664.68. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

