Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.01 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUB

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $157,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,153.24. This trade represents a 6.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.