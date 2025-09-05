Comerica Bank Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.9%

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

