Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.