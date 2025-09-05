Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Select Medical by 61.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 217.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $143,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.