Comerica Bank Sells 13,503 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 414.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Intapp Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $45.24 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $281,381.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,447 shares in the company, valued at $523,520.82. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $260,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 882,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,828.12. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.