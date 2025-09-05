Comerica Bank Sells 1,484 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

