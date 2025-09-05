Comerica Bank Sells 158 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 523.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,724,000 after buying an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 14,886.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 136,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter valued at $8,585,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $9,641,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $8,076,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.60.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $196.23 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

