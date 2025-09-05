Comerica Bank Sells 215 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $121.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

