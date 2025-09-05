Comerica Bank Sells 307 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

