Comerica Bank Sells 3,367 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,907,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 793,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at $265,755.77. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

