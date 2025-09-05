Comerica Bank Sells 367 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,443 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 862,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,380,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

