Comerica Bank Sells 36,929 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $94,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

In related news, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,740,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,623,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,878,061.44. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907,224 shares of company stock valued at $157,275,679. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

