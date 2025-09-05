Comerica Bank Sells 450 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

TNL opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

