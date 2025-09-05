Comerica Bank Sells 456 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. NDVR Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Zacks Research raised Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $44.55 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

