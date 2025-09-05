Comerica Bank Sells 4,962 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $16,007,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 1,493.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 368,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 265,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,851,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Up 0.4%

NWN stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.47%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $306,216.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $918,517 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

