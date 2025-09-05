Comerica Bank Sells 553 Shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after acquiring an additional 276,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in the 1st quarter worth $35,240,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 533,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AXOS FINANCIAL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

AXOS FINANCIAL Price Performance

AX stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AXOS FINANCIAL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXOS FINANCIAL

In other AXOS FINANCIAL news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About AXOS FINANCIAL

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.