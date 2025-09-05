Comerica Bank Sells 6,163 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 90,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of ATMU opened at $45.59 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

