Comerica Bank Sells 7,943 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Comerica Bank cut its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70,611 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of COLM opened at $57.52 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

