Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of MP opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

