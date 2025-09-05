Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $3.17 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.1% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 339,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,711.0% in the first quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 978,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

