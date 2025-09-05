Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 619,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,198,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 510,772 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ABR opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 38.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

