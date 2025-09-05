Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,906,000 after buying an additional 170,017 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after buying an additional 128,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 515,124 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

