Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in LCI Industries $LCII

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 535.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 4,483.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

