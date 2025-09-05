Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

