Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 180,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE SIG opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

