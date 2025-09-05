Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 249,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after buying an additional 115,319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 1,058,173 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,584,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 476,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,514,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. The trade was a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.0%

VSH stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.