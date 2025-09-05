Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Insider Activity

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

