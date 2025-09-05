Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interparfums by 251.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interparfums by 26.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interparfums by 867.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 95,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interparfums by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,118,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,194,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interparfums Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.44. Interparfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Insider Transactions at Interparfums

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $207,638. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

