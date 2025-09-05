Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,280,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,843 shares of company stock worth $1,388,222 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

