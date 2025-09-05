Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.62 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,105,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,696,100. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,730 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,159 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

