Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,496,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,035,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $106.40 and a one year high of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.42.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

