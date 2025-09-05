Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HWKN. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.2%

HWKN opened at $168.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.