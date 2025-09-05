Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Park National Co. $PRK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 199.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. Park National Co. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Park National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

